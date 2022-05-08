Riyadh decided to annex several Yemeni provinces: report

The Yemeni news website "cratersky" has revealed Saudi Arabia's intention to annex several important eastern Yemeni provinces to its territories.

Saudi Arabia intends to annex the Yemeni provinces of Hadhramaut, Shabwa, Al-Mahra and Abyan with the aim of gaining access to the waters in the south of Yemen under the guise of granting the right to self-determination to the people of those provinces.

The Arab news website quoted its sources as saying that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had met with a number of people in the provinces telling them that the Kingdom has decided to do this and there would be no reverse course.

Official sources have not yet confirmed the news. In the meantime, the Saudis have also not reacted to the report.

The Saudis and the military forces that they have under their control in Yemen have accused Ansarullah of violating the truce over the past two days, while Yemeni forces have announced that the current ceasefire, which began during the holy month of Ramadan, has been breached by the Saudi-led military coalition as many as 6,000 times.

