Vienna talks underway through exchange of written messages

Speaking in an interview with Al-Masirah, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized Iran's continued support for Palestine.

"The Islamic Republic will continue to support the formation of a unified state in Palestine soil, with the capital Al-Quds, Amir-Abdollahian said.

"Performing prayers in Quds is a divine promise. Resistance forces and the Palestinian people have sacrificed their lives to fulfill this divine promise," he added.

Iranian top diplomat also emphasized, "we are sure that we will pray in Al-Quds soon."

He also spoke about the latest development around the Vienna talks, saying, "The Vienna talks have not stopped, but continue in another process to lift the unilateral sanctions imposed on us."

According to him, the talks are going on through the exchange of written messages with the Americans through the EU representative.

Iran's goal in these talks is to reach a strong and lasting agreement, he also said, and called on the American side to be realistic

Saying that the American side understands Iran's red lines very well, he added, "The lifting of sanctions in all areas and obtaining economic guarantees are among the most important issues on our negotiating agenda."

