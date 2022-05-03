Dialogue only way out of political impasse in Iraq

Iraj Masjedi, the former Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, stressed in some remarks that Iraq is an independent country with respected political leaders and that no one has the right to interfere in its internal affairs.

Noting that reaching an agreement between the parties is the only way out of the political impasse in Iraq, he added, "Given the political and social details prevailing in Iraq, the Islamic Republic believes that dialogue and consultation between the political parties can be helpful."

Referring to the developments in Iraq after the elections, Masjedi said, "Given the failure of the Iraqi political factions to form a government, everyone needs to reach an agreement. Because it is not possible to remove a political party from the Iraqi political scene."

