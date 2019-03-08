Iran appoints Bahram Ghasemi as amb. to France

Bahram Ghasemi was suggested for the post by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and appointed as Iran’s ambassador to France by President Rouhani’s approval.

Ghasemi has been the Spokesperson and Head of Public and Media Diplomacy Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since July 2016.

He has previously filled posts as caretaker of the Iranian embassy in Canada (2008-2010), ambassador to Italy and accredited ambassador to Malta (2001-2006), and ambassador to Spain (1992-1998).

Meanwhile, France has appointed Philippe Thiebaud, a former envoy to Pakistan, as the ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran .

The new ambassadors will fill posts that have been vacant for more than six months. The previous ambassadors left their missions last summer.

The Iranian foreign ministry has not yet named the new spokesperson succeeding Ghasemi.

