  1. Politics
8 March 2019 - 16:30

Iran appoints Bahram Ghasemi as amb. to France

Iran appoints Bahram Ghasemi as amb. to France

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Iran has appointed Bahram Ghasemi, current spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the ambassador to France after months of diplomatic tensions between the two sides.

Bahram Ghasemi was suggested for the post by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and appointed as Iran’s ambassador to France by President Rouhani’s approval.

Ghasemi has been the Spokesperson and Head of Public and Media Diplomacy Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since July 2016.

He has previously filled posts as caretaker of the Iranian embassy in Canada (2008-2010), ambassador to Italy and accredited ambassador to Malta (2001-2006), and ambassador to Spain (1992-1998).

Meanwhile, France has appointed Philippe Thiebaud, a former envoy to Pakistan, as the ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran .

The new ambassadors will fill posts that have been vacant for more than six months. The previous ambassadors left their missions last summer.

The Iranian foreign ministry has not yet named the new spokesperson succeeding Ghasemi.

MS/4562471

News Code 143206

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News