Intelligence Min. issues statement on rumors about Afghans

Referring to the release of some rumors against Afghan citizens on social media in Iran in order to create fear and panic towards these citizens in the country and reciprocally the release of similar rumors on social media against Iranian people in Afghanistan, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced issuing a statement that the claims and rumors are not true.

These rumors are part of the desperate and constant efforts of the common enemies of the two nations of "Iran and Afghanistan" to create differences between the neighboring countries of the West Asian region, the ministry added.

According to the Iranian ministry, these actions are in line with the same actions that are being carried out inside Afghanistan these days with a series of explosions in Shia and Sunni mosques and the killing of innocent fasting worshipers, with the intention of creating conflict among Muslims.

The ministry also expressed condolences over the killing and injuring of a number of Afghan people in recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan.

