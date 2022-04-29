  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 29, 2022, 9:35 AM

Zionists brutal raid on Al Aqsa leaves at least 42 injured

Zionists brutal raid on Al Aqsa leaves at least 42 injured

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – At least 42 Palestinians were wounded on Friday due to the Zionists' heavy raid on Al Aqsa.

Fierce clashes broke out between the Palestinians and the Israeli regime's forces after the Zionists heavily raided the Al Aqsa mosque, Wafa reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli army used plastic bullets against the Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque.  According to the report, 42 Palestinians were seriously injured in the attacks. 

Hamas has earlier blamed the Zionist regime for any dangerous consequences of the provocative actions of the settlers against the Islamic sanctities of Palestine, stating that the Zionist occupiers have no place in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

MP/5477954

News Code 186253
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186253/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News