Zionists brutal raid on Al Aqsa leaves at least 42 injured

Fierce clashes broke out between the Palestinians and the Israeli regime's forces after the Zionists heavily raided the Al Aqsa mosque, Wafa reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli army used plastic bullets against the Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque. According to the report, 42 Palestinians were seriously injured in the attacks.

Hamas has earlier blamed the Zionist regime for any dangerous consequences of the provocative actions of the settlers against the Islamic sanctities of Palestine, stating that the Zionist occupiers have no place in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

MP/5477954