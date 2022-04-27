Iran, China serious to expand long-term strategic relations

"Unilateralism and hegemony are formed with the aim of controlling countries and preventing the sustainable economic growth of the world, and countering unilateralism and creating stability and order is possible only through the cooperation of independent powers," said Ebrahim Raeisi in his meeting with the Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on Wednesday.

Regional and global developments show the value of Iran-China strategic cooperation more than ever, he added.

Stating that there are good grounds for investments in Iran, Raeisi said, "Iran's unique potentials in the fields of interregional transportation, in the energy security, as well as regional infrastructure cooperation, are serious platforms for cooperation and investment."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi pointed to the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA, saying, "The Americans wanted to put the most intense pressure on Iran by violating the JCPOA, but today they officially admit that they have failed miserably in exerting maximum pressure on Iran. The Iranian nation has shown that its ideal rights and demands can be achieved through resistance."

Stating that the definite policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to expand long-term strategic relations with China in various fields, the President said, "We pursue the strategic relations regardless of international developments and based on mutual political trust, and the successful implementation of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation program is a priority in this regard."

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, for his part, conveyed the greetings of the Chinese President to Raeisi, saying, "Strengthening relations between Iran and China has always been a source of security for the region and the world, especially in the current critical and turbulent world."

"Iran and China can cooperate on all global issues and contribute to the development of world peace and tranquility," he added. "Unilateralism hinders the sustainable economic growth of the world."

Prior to the meeting, Wei Fenghe who arrived in Tehran on Wednesday morning met with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier-General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

He also met and held talks with the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri. During the meeting, the latest international and regional developments, the expansion of strategic, defense and security relations, and the ways to improve the level of interaction between the armed forces of the two countries were discussed.

