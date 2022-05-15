Iran-China parl. friendship group holds symposium with FM

According to the official website of the Iranian foreign ministry, this afternoon, the chairman and members of the Iran-China Parliamentary Friendship Group held a symposium with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian with his economic and consular deputies and other senior officials of the Iranian Foreign Ministry in attendance.

In the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat listened to the views of the delegates and described the Tehran-Beijing relations as strategic.

Amir Abdollahian underlined the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the platform of the Iran-China Parliamentary Friendship Group and outlined the latest state of the Sino-Iranian relations and also Iran's approach to the implementation of the roadmap of ties with China.

Amirabadi Farahani, Chairman of the Iran-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, also thanked Amir Abdollahian for his attention to the role of parliament and people's representatives in overseeing the mainstream of political relations, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran's relations with China.

Farahani reaffirmed the support of the Iran-China Parliamentary Friendship Group for the expanding trend of all-out ties with Beijing.

It is npteworthy that in the meeting, Mahdi Safari the deputy minister for economic diplomacy of Iran’s Foreign Ministry outlined various aspects of the Islamic Republic’s economic ties with China and Pakistan and gave an update on the situation in the border markets of Iran and Pakistan. He further answered questions from lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Reza Zabib, an assistant to the foreign minister and director-general for Asia and Oceania affairs of the Foreign Ministry explained the latest state of ties between Tehran and Beijing.

KI/MFA