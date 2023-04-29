US policies common threat to Iran, China: defence min.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtianimade the remarks in a meeting with China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu.

"The regional and international situation is changing, and as a result, the expansion of relations between Iran and China has become more important than in the past," Ashtiani said, expressing Iran's readiness to strengthen its defense and military cooperation with China and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Saying that the US is after creating crisis and tension in Eastern Europe and the Western Asia region, he noted that US policies are a common threat to Iran and China, the two countries that are against a unipolar world.

Stating that Iran and China have a correct understanding of the regional and international conditions, he said that the two countries have always tried to prevent the realization of the West's unilateralist approaches regarding independent nations.

Chinse's defense minister, in turn, said that Beijing's approach towards relations with Tehran is deep and long-term.

Iran and China have mutual strategic trust in each other and both want independence and an end to the existing situation, he said.

Appreciating the principled positions of Tehran about China's international and macro issues as well as the interests of the two countries, China's defense minister said, "The two countries have sincere and effective cooperation against the domination of some countries."

Stating that China has always supported Iran's resistance to unilateral sanctions, he condemned any kind of interference against Iran.

"We believe in the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he noted.

