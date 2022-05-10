Respecting Syria territorial integrity only way to end crisis

Speaking at the 6th Conference in Support of Future of Syria and Region held in Belgian capital of Brussels on Tuesday evening, Gholamhossein Dehghani said that respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria is the only possible way for peace and dialogue and political solution of crisis as well as rebuilding Syria with a focus on Syrian government.

While explaining Iran's position on the Syrian crisis and the need to find solutions out of the crisis, he lashed out at Western countries’ approach towards Syrian crisis.

Turning to the terrorist groups in Syria, he said that terrorist groups must completely move out of Syria.

Dehghani pointed to the dual approach of some Western countries towards extremist groups that divide them into good and bad terrorism and added that there is not good or bad terrorism and such a short-minded division leads to the expansion of crisis and endangerment of global security because terrorism cannot be limited to one specific region.

While enumerating Iran's humanitarian measures in Syria such as construction of schools, healthcare and treatment centers, aid related to coronavirus and helping to rebuild economic and industrial infrastructures in the country, Iranian envoy condemned the silence of international community towards atrocities of Zionist regime on nonmilitary centers in Syria.

Dehghani termed such actions as a clear violation of UN Charter.

Solution to Syrian crisis can only be achieved through a comprehensive approach that covers all aspects of issue including end of illegal sanctions, return of all Syrian refugees, cessation of Zionist attacks on Syria and increased humanitarian aid to this country, he added.

