Iran wants lasting peace, stability in Afghanistan

"Iran has friendly relations with all political factions in Afghanistan and is interested in mediating between all groups and parties of Afghanistan in order to establish peace, stability and an inclusive government with the participation of all," said Kazemi Qomi in his meeting with Mohammad Mohaqiq, a member of the leadership of the Supreme Council of National Resistance of Afghanistan.

"Tehran stands for lasting stability and security in Afghanistan and calls for a peaceful solution to the Afghan issue through negotiations between all political and ethnic parties in Afghanistan," he added, saying that security and stability in Afghanistan will be in the interest of the whole world and the region.

Mohammad Mohaqiq, for his part, said that the council doesn't want violence and war and is willing to hold constructive talks to resolve the country's disputes if the ground for intra-Afghan negotiations is provided.

He thanked the government of Iran for playing a positive role in Afghanistan and the long-term hosting of millions of Afghan refugees.

Mohaqiq also appreciated the recent remarks of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raeisi, about the need to seriously address the situation of immigrants.

Earlier in his first visit to Afghanistan, Kazemi Qomi met with senior Taliban officials.

Taliban's Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar called the Iranian special envoy's visit as an important opportunity for Afghanistan and praised Iran's hosting of the refugees.

He also stressed the need for good relations between the two neighbors.

