Rodri scored the only goal in the 68th minute of the game at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday.

In being crowned champions of Europe, Manchester City matched the treble achieved by Manchester United in 1999 of lifting the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League crowns.

City manager Pep Guardiola has now won the Champions League three times and took his trophy count with City to 12.

