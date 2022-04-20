Brazil's Pele back in hospital as tumour treatment continues

Former soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento "Pelé" was admitted to a hospital on Monday, but he is stable and will be discharged from the hospital in the next few days.

The 81-year-old had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of hospital for treatment on a regular basis.

Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, the former Santos, New York Cosmos and Brazil player has suffered a series of health issues in recent years, including hip surgery that left him with recurring pain and trouble walking unaided.

In February, he was admitted to the hospital and spent about two weeks in the hospital because he had a urinary infection. That had been the last time Pelé was reported to have been hospitalized.

Since 2014 Pelé has had some health problems, in that year when he had a urinary infection and had to undergo dialysis in his left kidney, plus he also had hip problems.

ZZ/PR