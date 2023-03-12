https://en.mehrnews.com/news/198402/ Mar 12, 2023, 12:30 PM News Code 198402 Video Video Mar 12, 2023, 12:30 PM VIDEO: Chelsea beat Leicester City TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Chelsea F.C. defeated Leicester City 3-1 in the 27th week of the Premier League in England. Download 15 MB News Code 198402 کپی شد Related News Chelsea beats Man. City to snatch 2nd Champions League title Man City host Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final Premier League 2021-22 Season Preview Tags England Football Chelsea
Your Comment