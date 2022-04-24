Blinken, Austin to visit Ukraine on Sunday: Zelensky

During their Sunday visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will discuss the types of weapons Ukraine needs, Zelensky said, according to AlJazeera.

“As soon as we have [more weapons], as soon as there are enough of them, believe me, we will immediately retake this or that territory, which is temporarily occupied,” the Ukrainian leader told a Saturday evening news conference.

The White House has not confirmed any travel plans for Blinken and Austin.

The Department of State and the Pentagon declined to comment.

Blinken and Austin’s reported trip follows a series of visits to Kyiv by European leaders.

