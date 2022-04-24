  1. Politics
Apr 24, 2022, 2:10 PM

Blinken, Austin to visit Ukraine on Sunday: Zelensky

Blinken, Austin to visit Ukraine on Sunday: Zelensky

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – US Secretary of State and defence chief are set to make their first visit to Kyiv, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

During their Sunday visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will discuss the types of weapons Ukraine needs, Zelensky said, according to AlJazeera. 

“As soon as we have [more weapons], as soon as there are enough of them, believe me, we will immediately retake this or that territory, which is temporarily occupied,” the Ukrainian leader told a Saturday evening news conference.

The White House has not confirmed any travel plans for Blinken and Austin.

The Department of State and the Pentagon declined to comment.

Blinken and Austin’s reported trip follows a series of visits to Kyiv by European leaders. 

ZZ/PR

News Code 186048
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186048/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News