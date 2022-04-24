Russian Embassy in Tehran rejects sending weapons from Iran

In a statement issued on Sunday, Russian Embassy in Iran said that the information published in some media about the sending of weapons from Iran to Russia is false and does not correspond to reality.

Guardian in a report claimed that Russia is receiving munitions and military hardware sourced from Iraq for its war effort in Ukraine with the help of weapons smuggling networks through Iran.

Guardian further claimed that an Iranian-made Bavar 373 missile system, similar to the Russian S-300, has also been donated to Moscow by the authorities in Tehran, who also returned an S-300.

Following the release of the news, the Iranian Embassy in London rejected the Guardian report over its claim that Russia is ‘using weapons smuggled by Iran from Iraq against Ukraine’, calling it unrealistic and baseless storytelling.

"Today's (Tuesday, April 12th) article in @guardian titled “Russia using weapons smuggling by Iran from Iraq against Ukraine” is unrealistic and baseless storytelling," the Iranian Embassy wrote on its Twitter account.

"Trying to link the recent developments in Ukraine to the developments in the Middle East and mentioning the name of the Islamic Republic of Iran is an unprofessional and unacceptable act and a kind of disrespect to the readers of the newspaper," it added. "The Guardian is expected to publish the truth, but today's article contradicts this approach. We express our protest against this matter and demand the necessary action in this regard."

