  1. Politics
May 6, 2022, 9:14 AM

Gharibabadi:

UN Rapporteur has chance to see impact of sanctions in Iran

UN Rapporteur has chance to see impact of sanctions in Iran

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran High Council for Human Rights said that upcoming visit of the UN Special Rapporteur Alena Douhan to Iran is a chance for her to get familiarized with the destructive impacts of sanctions on Iranian people.

Ms. Douhan will visit Iran on May 8 for 11 days, Kazem Gharibabadi said on Thursday.

According to him, this visit will take place by the request of the UN Special Rapporteur which was accepted by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Her main mission is to review negative and adverse effects of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights in Iran, he added.

The UN Special Rapporteur will hold several meetings with Iranian officials at public or private sectors, Gharibabadi stated, adding that she has also planned to visit some centers.

MA/IRN84741781

News Code 186466
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186466/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News