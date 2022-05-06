UN Rapporteur has chance to see impact of sanctions in Iran

Ms. Douhan will visit Iran on May 8 for 11 days, Kazem Gharibabadi said on Thursday.

According to him, this visit will take place by the request of the UN Special Rapporteur which was accepted by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Her main mission is to review negative and adverse effects of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights in Iran, he added.

The UN Special Rapporteur will hold several meetings with Iranian officials at public or private sectors, Gharibabadi stated, adding that she has also planned to visit some centers.

