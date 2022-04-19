Zionist army forces, settlers attack Al-Quds Mosque again

According to the report, the Zionist regime’s military forces first targeted Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in continuation of their brutal attacks. They paved suitable ways for settlers and allowed them to attack Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This is while that Zionist military forces attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque and beat Palestinians who had come to the mosque for performing morning prayers. Media sources described the situation in the occupied lands and territories and Al-Aqsa Mosque as critical.

Last night, media sources reported a siren sounded around Gaza Strip. The news sources confirmed the firing of a series of missiles toward Zionist settlements around the Gaza Strip, saying that the Israeli “Iron Dome” system failed to intercept the missiles.

