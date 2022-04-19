  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 19, 2022, 11:20 AM

Zionist army forces, settlers attack Al-Quds Mosque again

Zionist army forces, settlers attack Al-Quds Mosque again

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – According to media sources, the Zionist regime's military forces and settlers heavily attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied lands and territories on Tuesday morning.

According to the report, the Zionist regime’s military forces first targeted Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in continuation of their brutal attacks. They paved suitable ways for settlers and allowed them to attack Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This is while that Zionist military forces attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque and beat Palestinians who had come to the mosque for performing morning prayers. Media sources described the situation in the occupied lands and territories and Al-Aqsa Mosque as critical.

Last night, media sources reported a siren sounded around Gaza Strip. The news sources confirmed the firing of a series of missiles toward Zionist settlements around the Gaza Strip, saying that the Israeli “Iron Dome” system failed to intercept the missiles.

MA/5470440

News Code 185864
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185864/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News