Apr 20, 2022, 6:00 PM

Blinken, Lapid discuss developments in region, Iran on phone

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – US Secretary of State announced his telephone conversation with the Zionist regime's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday to discuss tensions in the occupied lands as well as the latest developments in the region and Iran.

Antony Blinken wrote on his Twitter account that he has spoken to Lapid about easing tensions in the occupied territories, the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

They also spoke of common efforts to confront global challenges, including those posed by Iran and its backed resistance groups, the Axios website reported.

A senior US official will travel to the occupied territories of Palestine, as well as Jordan and Egypt this week.

Reducing tensions in occupied lands and territories between Palestinians and the Israeli regime has been cited as the main aim behind the visit of US official to Occupied Lands, an Axios correspondent said.

Earlier, the Palestinian Resistance Movement has warned occupiers in recent days about any escalation of tensions in Al-Quds.

