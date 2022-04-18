  1. World
Iran envoy to S. Korea summoned over newspaper's piece

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – South Korea called in Iran's ambassador Monday after a Tehran-based newspaper published a piece.

South Korea's deputy foreign minister, Yeo Seung-bae, summoned Iranian Ambassador Saeed Badamchi Shabestari and conveyed concerns about a published contribution in the Kayhan newspaper, the South Korean Yonhap news agency said on Monday.

The Tehran-based newspaper had suggested the closure of the Strait of Hormuz for Seoul's refusal to release $7 billion of Iran's assets illegally frozen by the east Asian country in abidance by the illegitimate US sanctions.

Tehran has already taken other measures against Seoul such as barring the entry of Korean products into Iranian markets.

Iran has been holding negotiations with the Western powers and Russia and China in Vienna known as the Vienna talks to revive the JCPOA and make Washington remove the illegitimate sanctions that the previous US administration Donald Trump imposed after its unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

