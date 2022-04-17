Swedish charge d'affaires summoned by Iran foreign ministry

After the action of the leader of a far-right group called Stram Kurs’ by the name of Rasmus Paludan in insulting the holy Quran, the Iranian foreign ministry summoned the charge d'affaires of Sweden in the absence of the European country to convey Tehran's strong condemnation of the far-right leader's action on Sunday.

The chairman of the Third Office of Western Europe at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly protested the shameless act of the above-mentioned person, which unfortunately was done under the pretext of freedom of expression with the support of the Swedish police.

Condemning the shameless act during the holy month of Ramadan, the head of the Foreign Ministry's Third Western Europe Office reminded the Swedish government's responsibility in that regard and called for immediate and decisive action by the Swedish government to end such desecration of the Holy Quran and make sure that such actions will not take place in Sweden again.

He explained to the Swedish side such shameless actions are an insult to more than two billion Muslims in the world while it also comes as an abuse of freedom of expression, adding that the saddening incident, which took place under the protection of Swedish police, tarnished Sweden's reputation to Muslims around the world.

In response, the Swedish Chargé d'Affaires expressed regret over the incident in his homeland, saying that he would immediately convey the matter to the authorities of his respective country.

