8 Pakistan servicemen killed in Waziristan terrorist attacks

According to Pakistani media, eight Pakistani servicemen were killed in two terrorist attacks in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province on Thursday.

The first attack took place when rockets hit a moving military vehicle in Datakhel town of North Waziristan, killing seven Pakistani soldiers.

The second attack took place in the exchanging of fire in the Isham region of North Waziristan which led to the killing of another Pakistani serviceman.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Pakistani military forces.

Three days ago, five security forces were killed in a terrorist attack on a group of police in the Dera Ismail Khan Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

