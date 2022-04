"This is pure Fascism," Maduro commented on remarks by Venezuelan legislator Tania Diaz who said that Russia became a victim of "global censorship" while its "culture and sports are under attack," TASS reported.

The Venezuelan president spoke within the framework of an international summit on fighting Fascism organized by the country’s authorities marking the 20th anniversary of a coup attempt directed against Venezuela’s then President Hugo Chavez.

MP/PR