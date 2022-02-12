Maduro says committed to strengthening brotherhood with Iran

"I join the celebration of the forty-third anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran", Maduro tweeted, adding that greetings to President Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi and the people of Iran who stand up and resist the imperialist threats.

"I reaffirm my commitment to strengthening the bonds of brotherhood," he stressed.

Foreign ministers of Switzerland, Russia, China, Japan, Poland, Turkey, Pakistan, Romania, Estonia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea and Syria in separate messages congratulated the 43rd victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 as well.

The Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un also sent a congratulatory message to the Iranian president on the occasion of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

