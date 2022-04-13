NY lieutenant governor resigns after bribery, fraud charges

Benjamin, 45, was handpicked by Hochul last August as a partner to make a new start in an office hit by scandal after Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid accusations of bullying and sexual harassment.

He was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with one count of federal program bribery, one count of honest services wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit those offenses, and two counts of falsification of records, Reuters reported.

Benjamin was released and bail was set at $250,000. Hours later, he submitted his resignation to Hochul.

Hochul said in a statement, “I have accepted Brian Benjamin’s resignation effective immediately. While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as lieutenant governor. New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them.”

The charges against Benjamin, a Democrat, came after authorities discovered that he participated in a scheme in 2019 to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for the then state senator to use his influence to get a $50,000 state-funded grant for a non-profit organization the developer-controlled.

Benjamin also faced accusations of falsifying records related to the campaign contributions in question by making it appear that they came from other individuals. In addition, he allegedly made false statements in the questionnaire he filled out during the process to become a New York lieutenant general.

RHM/PR