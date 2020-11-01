  1. Politics
Over 1 ton of opium seized at Mirjaveh border

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – Commander of the Border Guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran Police informed that Police forces of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran, have seized over one ton of opium near Mirjaveh border.

Brigadier-General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi made the announcement on Monday, saying that the police forces of the province have confiscated 1.15 tons of opium at the named border.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

The country is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

