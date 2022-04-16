PMU official injured in unidentified drone attack on base

Iraqi media reported on Saturday morning that an explosion had been heard in the west of Mosul, near Erbil.

A bomb blast northwest of Mosul has reportedly injured a police officer, according to preliminary investigations.

The Sabreen News later reported that unidentified drones may have attacked the headquarters of the Hashd al-Sha’abi organization in western Mosul. "The drones targeted Hashd al-Sha’abi headquarters for the third time in a row."

Sabereen News quoted a security source as saying, "An unidentified drone bombed the headquarters of the 78th Brigade in the Sinjar area west of Mosul, injuring the deputy commander of the brigade."

No further details about the attack have been released.

