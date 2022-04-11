Persepolis knocked out of Iran’s Hazfi Cup

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – Persepolis football team lost to Aluminum 3-2 in the quarterfinals of Iran’s Hazfi Cup Sunday night in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Sunday night and was knocked out of Hazfi Cup.

Ehsan Pahlavan gave the hosts the lead just nine minutes into the match but Mohammadreza Azadi canceled out the goal in the 20th minute. Mehdi Torabi doubled Persepolis’ lead in the first-half injury time from the penalty spot. With eight minutes into the second half, Mohammad Alinejhad equalized the match with a long-range shot and Azadi completed his brace in the 65th minute. Azadi could have scored Aluminum’s fourth goal in the 71st minute but Persepolis goalkeeper Ahmad Gohari saved his penalty.

Aluminum will play Khalij Fars Mahshahr in the semifinals round.