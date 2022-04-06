FIFA planning extending games up To 100 minutes for world cup

In recent months FIFA has come in for a lot of criticism after looking to make World Cups take place every two years instead of every four, the "sportbible" sports website has reported.

For many countries and fans that is just too much, although the idea has had some support from certain places in the world who would welcome more chances to qualify.

Now the world football governing body are risking more backlash to their plans for the tournament, as they look into introducing 100 minute matches in time for this winter.

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia, FIFA is looking to increase match time by 10 minutes, to combat the ball in play times during games.

