Mar 31, 2022, 3:13 PM

Iranian legend footballer Ali Daei invited to World Cup draw

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – The legend Iranian coach and a former football player for the national Iranian men's football team Ali Daei has been invited for the World Cup Final Draw ceremony in Qatar.

Ali Daei and 7 other legend fotballers have been invited by FIFA to the draw ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The draw will be attended by 2,000 guests and will be led by Carli Lloyd, Jermaine Jenas and Samantha Johnson, assisted by the likes of Cafu (Brazil), Lothar Matthaus (Germany), Adel Ahmed MalAllah (Qatar), Ali Daei (IR Iran), Bora Milutinovic (Serbia/Mexico), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Rabah Madjer (Algeria) and Tim Cahill (Australia), FIFA said on its website.

The draw for the 2022 World Cup will be held tomorrow on Friday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Qatar., according to FIFA webiste. The Iranian national team is in the pot 3 along with the teams of Senegal, Japan, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Morocco and Tunisia.

