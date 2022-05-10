Iran likely to play Albania in pre-World Cup friendly

Iran will travel to Canada next month to hold its training camp.

“We will play Canada in Toronto and also want to play Albania. The latter has not been confirmed yet. Given the long-distance trip, the Iranian team would rather play more than one team,” Kamranifar said, according to a report by Tehran Times.

Iran and Canada both qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran are pitted against England, the U.S. and one of Ukraine, Scotland or Wales in Group B.

Canada are in Group F along with Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco.

Iran will also play a friendly with New Zealand in Doha, Qatar in June.

