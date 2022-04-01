Mehdi Taremi named FC Porto's player of month in March

According to the results of the votes, the fans of FC Porto selected Mehdi Taremi as the Best Player of the Month in March for this Portuguese football team due to the positive performance of this player in the past month.

Iranian légionnaire Taremi has managed to score 30 goals in 59 games in the last two seasons.

In August 2020, Taremi signed a four-year contract with Portuguese club FC Porto. He scored his first league goal for Porto on 8 November 2020 in a 3–1 home win against Portimonense.

Taremi finished the 2020–21 season with 16 goals and 11 assists.

