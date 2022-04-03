  1. Politics
Apr 3, 2022, 11:59 PM

Iran enjoys unique security in region: Brig. Gen. Heidari

Iran enjoys unique security in region: Brig. Gen. Heidari

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander says that the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys unparalleled security in the region, and any aggressor who intends to attack the country will be punished for such stupidity.

Referring to the presence of Army units across the country, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said, "The presence of army forces at the border does not mean that the country is in danger, but that's because of greater readiness and intelligence aristocracy at the borders."

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the safest country in the region and the Iran Armed Forces maintain regional security under the leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Saying that Iran enjoys unparalleled security in the region, Heidari asserted that any aggressor who intends to attack the country will be punished for such stupidity.

RHM/5457877

News Code 185280
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185280/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News