Iran enjoys unique security in region: Brig. Gen. Heidari

Referring to the presence of Army units across the country, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said, "The presence of army forces at the border does not mean that the country is in danger, but that's because of greater readiness and intelligence aristocracy at the borders."

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the safest country in the region and the Iran Armed Forces maintain regional security under the leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Saying that Iran enjoys unparalleled security in the region, Heidari asserted that any aggressor who intends to attack the country will be punished for such stupidity.

