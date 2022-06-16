25 terrorists killed, injured in Syrian army artillery attack

The Syrian army monitored the movements of terrorist groups who were trying to advance into Syrian military positions near the town of Saraqeb on the southern outskirts of Idlib northwestern Syria.

Following these terrorists' movements, a heavy clash broke out between the Syrian army and the terrorists, in which the Syrian army used artillery and rockets to stop the terrorists.

During these clashes, Syrian army forces managed to kill 5 terrorists and injured 20 others.

The Syrian army is currently destroying equipment sent by armed groups to the area, Syrian sources said, adding that more than three vehicles belonging to terrorists have been destroyed so far.

At the same time, the Syrian army is on alert in all areas on the outskirts of Hama and Idlib to counter any terrorist movement.

