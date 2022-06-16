  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jun 16, 2022, 1:40 PM

25 terrorists killed, injured in Syrian army artillery attack

25 terrorists killed, injured in Syrian army artillery attack

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Syrian army used artillery and rockets to counter terrorists' movements near Syria's Idlib, killing and wounding 25 terrorists.

The Syrian army monitored the movements of terrorist groups who were trying to advance into Syrian military positions near the town of Saraqeb on the southern outskirts of Idlib northwestern Syria.

Following these terrorists' movements, a heavy clash broke out between the Syrian army and the terrorists, in which the Syrian army used artillery and rockets to stop the terrorists.

During these clashes, Syrian army forces managed to kill 5 terrorists and injured 20 others.

The Syrian army is currently destroying equipment sent by armed groups to the area, Syrian sources said, adding that more than three vehicles belonging to terrorists have been destroyed so far.

At the same time, the Syrian army is on alert in all areas on the outskirts of Hama and Idlib to counter any terrorist movement.

RHM/5515866

News Code 188050
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188050/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News