Sowlat Mortazavi named Iran labor min. with majority votes

In the open session of the Parliament on Wednesday, examining the qualification and plans of Seyyed Sowlat Mortazavi for the post of the Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare was put on the agenda, based on which, he won the vote of confidence of the majority of legislators at the Parliament.

According to the tally counted, Mortazavi could garner 176 votes in favor, 64 against votes and also 13 abstention votes out of a total of 258 representatives attending the Parliament session.

Before being appointed as Labor Minister, he served as Vice President for Executive Affairs.

MA/5612105