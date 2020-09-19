Just peace must be based on human dignity in world: official

Speaking in the opening ceremony of the International Conference Alliance for Peace and Justice on Sat., Davood Ameri said that sincere and just peace is based on respect for human dignity.

He called for efforts to spread and document this peace in international forums as well as in international scientific-research centers.

The mission of the World Islamic Peace Forum is to explain the discourse of just peace in the world based on honest and just peace according to the human dignity, he said, adding, “The World Islamic Peace Forum has been pursued with many activities at the national regional and international levels since its establishment.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ameri pointed to the studying concept and fundamentals of the theory of peace and justice with a special emphasis on the ideas of Islam and Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the pathology of peace and justice in the world, case studies in the field of peace and justice as well as implementation of just peace in the world are among the topics discussed in various panels of International Conference Alliance for Peace and Justice.

While expressing his hope for the public support, he called for an alliance to pursue this great global and humanitarian cause.

