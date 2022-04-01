Japan imposes sanctions on 4 Russian companies, 3 citizens

The sanctions cover Russian citizens Alexander Gayevoy, Alexander Chasovnikov and Roman Alar, as well as companies "Appolon," "RK Briz," "Zil-M" and "Parsec."

The sanctions list also includes six DPRK citizens living in China and Russia. The sanctions include various restrictions, including the freezing of bank accounts and assets, should they be discovered in Japan, TASS reported.

Earlier, the US also imposed sanctions against the abovementioned Russian citizens and companies. According to Washington, they were allegedly involved in assisting North Korea in the procurement of "components for illegal missile systems."

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Yevstigneyev said earlier that the secondary sanctions of the US and its allies against North Korea undermine the restrictions, negotiated within the UN Security Council.

ZZ/PR