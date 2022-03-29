Iran beats Lebanon 2-0 to finish WC Asian qualifiers at top

Iran finished the the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifications with a 2-0 victory against Lebanon. The match was held in Mashhad's Emam Reza Stadium in northeast Iran.

Forward Sardar Azmoun scored the first goal in the 35th minute followed by a second goal by Alireza Jahanbakhsh in the 72nd minute.

Iran topped its group with 25 points followed by South Korea with 23 points while the east Asian team has still one game in hand versus the UAE later today.

The Iranian team qualified for the Qatar world cup as the first Asian team.

