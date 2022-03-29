  1. Sports
Mar 29, 2022, 6:54 PM

Iran beats Lebanon 2-0 to finish WC Asian qualifiers at top

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's football team defeated Lebanon 2-0 on Tuesday at its last match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Iran finished the the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifications with a 2-0 victory against Lebanon. The match was held in Mashhad's Emam Reza Stadium in northeast Iran.

Forward Sardar Azmoun scored the first goal in the 35th minute followed by a second goal by Alireza Jahanbakhsh in the 72nd minute.

Iran topped its group with 25 points followed by South Korea with 23 points while the east Asian team has still one game in hand versus the UAE later today.

The Iranian team qualified for the Qatar world cup as the first Asian team.

