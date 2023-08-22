Egyptian diplomat says contacts with Iran underway

Speaking in an interview with Arab World Press, Mohamed El-Orabi, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and President of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs commented about the latest status of Tehran and Cairo.

El-Orabi said that Egypt does not need mediation or the intervention of other parties to restore its relations with Iran, noting that contacts with Tehran exist, but they do not necessarily have to be announced.

The issue is too simple to be complicated, he noted, adding that the return of full relations with Tehran will happen, but Egypt has its limitations and is not pressured to change them.

Diplomatic relations between Egypt and Iran exist and have not been interrupted, but the determinants of the return of full relations between them have a special nature, he noted.

Saying that Iran is an active state in the region, he added that the return of relations depends on other files such as Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon.

El-Orabi said, "Egypt takes into account Arab national security for the return of relations with Tehran, and it is difficult to determine the time frame for the return of relations, but it is possible for a breakthrough in any of the previous issues to push matters forward."

RHM/FNA14020531000278