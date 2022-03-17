Ned Price says 11-month-old talks at 'very delicate stage'

Reaching an agreement over reviving the 2015 deal is near, the State Department claimed Wednesday, NDTV reported.

"We are close to a possible deal, but we're not there yet," said State Department spokesman Ned Price, adding, "We do think the remaining issues can be bridged.".

Price said the issues are surmountable but that the 11-month-old talks "are at a very delicate stage."

Joe Biden's government claims that it intends to JCPOA through ongoing talks in the Austrian capital, but so far it has pursued a policy of "maximum pressure" against Iran.

This comes as Biden government officials have repeatedly confirmed that Trump's maximum pressure on Iran has failed.

The director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency also said yesterday that the JCPOA parties are on the verge of reaching an agreement.

Speaking in an interview with France 24, Rafael Grossi claimed that as long as Russia announced that it has received written guarantees from the US on its demand on Vienna talks, the JCPOA parties are on the verge of finalizing an agreement.

