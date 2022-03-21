New regular customers found for Iran oil: minister

Javad Owji made the remarks on Saturday evening on the eve of the anniversary of the nationalization of the oil industry in the TV program.

"Today, the country's natural gas production capacity is close to one billion cubic meters per day and crude oil production capacity is close to 3.9 million barrels per day, and fortunately all of it is made possible by capable Iranian specialists, employees and companies," he said.

Referring to the studies of the Ministry of Petroleum for marketing new customers, he added, "In this regard, we used all the capacities inside and outside and gave variety to our contracts."

Stating that these customers are regular, the Oil Minister said, "To some extent, it can be said that since these customers own refineries, sales to them are continuous. Fortunately, this market continues to diversify in all products from the export of crude oil, gas condensate and continues to petroleum products and petrochemicals.”

“Revenues from the sale of crude oil, gas condensate, natural gas, petroleum products and petrochemicals compared to last [calendar] year have increased 2.5 times and net natural gas exports have been more than last [calendar] year," Owji continued.

"We have continued to increase exports in terms of volume compared to last [calendar] year, which is an eye-catching figure," he said, adding that rising world prices also helped boost oil revenues.

He said the country’s petro-refining capacity was increased by 2 million barrels per day within the coming years, adding Iran’s crude oil and condensate production capacity would be 5.7 million barrels per day in the future.

ZZ/SHANA