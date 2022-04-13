Iran ferries $22bn worth of oil to China: report

In the first three months of 2022 alone, Iran shipped an average of 829,260 barrels of oil per day to China, Washington Free Beacon reported.

A total of 337,882,520 barrels of oil, valued at $22 billion, have made their way to Beijing since President Joe Biden took office.

When the 13th government under President Raeisi assumed power and despite the lack of change in the conditions of sanctions imposed against Iran, oil exports have increased by more than 40%.

The increase in oil exports has led to an increase in oil revenues. As Minister of Oil Javad Owji has stated, oil export growth led the Ministry of Oil to inject more financial resources into the government’s budget.

MA/IRN84714737/PR