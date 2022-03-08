Zionists bomb houses, shoot civilians in WB

Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine highly condemned the incident.

According to Hebrew sources, two Zionist regime military forces on late Monday were also hit by the regime's army car in the same area, both left injured.

The news came as the Zionist regime's forces were going to attack the city of Jenin to destroy the house of two Palestinians.

Hebrew sources also said that Palestinians fired at the Israeli regime's forces.

A Zionist soldier was wounded in the clashes, Palestinian sources reported.

Zionist forces on Tuesday raided northwestern occupied Quds and detained 15 Palestinians without charge, according to Al-Ahed.

MP/5441871/IRN84675583