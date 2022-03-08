  1. World
Mar 8, 2022, 8:45 PM

Zionists bomb houses, shoot civilians in WB

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – The forces of the Zionist regime of Israle on early Tuesday blew up the homes of two Palestinian prisoners near the city of Jenin in the northwestern West Bank.

Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine highly condemned the incident.

According to Hebrew sources, two Zionist regime military forces on late Monday were also hit by the regime's army car in the same area, both left injured.

The news came as the Zionist regime's forces were going to attack the city of Jenin to destroy the house of two Palestinians.

Hebrew sources also said that Palestinians fired at the Israeli regime's forces.

A Zionist soldier was wounded in the clashes, Palestinian sources reported.

Zionist forces on Tuesday raided northwestern occupied Quds and detained 15 Palestinians without charge, according to Al-Ahed.

