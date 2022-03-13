Iran, Azerbaijan FMs stress expansion of Tehran-Baku ties

On the Occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Tehran and Baku, Iranian Foreign Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov sent congratulatory messages to each other.

"The relations between Iran and Azerbaijan originate from the friendship and good neighborliness of our nations who share common spiritual values, and historical, cultural, and religious commonalities," Azeri Foreign Minister said in his message.

Referring to the meeting of Iranian and Azeri presidents in Ashgabat, he expressed hope that joint activities in the fields of economy, trade, electricity power, transportation, logistics, and other important fields will be developed.

"I would like to emphasize the activities of the joint commissions for economic, trade, and humanitarian partnerships between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran," Bayramov also said.

Iranian Foreign Minister also in his message wrote, "I sincerely congratulate you and the people of your country on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan."

Establishing friendly and brotherly relations with neighboring countries, especially Muslim countries, have a special place in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

Saying that Azerbaijan enjoys a privileged position in Iran's policies due to its historical, cultural, and religious features, the Iranian top diplomat said that Tehran has always supported the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He also expressed satisfaction that the relationship between the two countries has expanded over the past three decades on the basis of mutual respect in various fields, including transportation, energy, and trade.

RHM/FNA14001221001119/14001221001128