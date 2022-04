According to the Sabereen News, ISIL terrorist group launched a large attack on civilian homes in Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad On Sunday.

The Iraqi source also reported that one person was killed and a car was destroyed in the attack.

No further details are available.

This comes as the Iraqi media reported on Saturday night that two civilians were killed and three others were injured in the ISIL terrorists' attack on a village south of Kirkuk.

