Iran warns US, Israel of any provocative moves

Visiting Palestinian Occupied Territories in February, US Senator Lindsey Graham had encouraged the Zionist regime to carry out more assassinations against Iranian nuclear scientists.

Addressing the UN Security Council in a letter, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations condemned the US senator's hateful remarks and warned of the Israeli regime's adventure and its consequences for peace and security in the region.

Such disgusting, hateful, and reprehensible remarks act as a green light to the Israeli regime to carry out more terrorist acts against Iranian nuclear scientists and this shows the US clear violation of international obligations, particularly the resolutions which ban countries from inciting terrorist acts, the letter read.

The international community in general and the Security Council, in particular, must strongly condemn such provocative actions and encouragement to terrorist acts that destabilize the region, Iran's UN mission said.

Warning that the Israeli regime's adventure will have consequences for peace and security in the region, Iran's mission said that the Islamic Republic reserves the right to take all necessary measures in accordance with international law to respond to such moves.

RHM/IRN84667737