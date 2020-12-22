Iran, others ban UK flights over new coronavirus strain

Iran and a number of world countries are suspending flights to the UK as a new strain of coronavirus is reported to taking hold in London and southeast England.

Timing of US embassy rocket attack, Pompeo claim suspicious

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman denounced the rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad, noting that, however, the timing of the attack and the US’ immediate claims seems suspicious.

“Attacking diplomatic and residential premises is not acceptable, but the type of attack and its timing and the statement issued by the US Secretary of State show that the timing is very suspicious and they had already prepared a statement to publish,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said during his weekly presser on Monday.

Iran says technical report on Ukrainian plane crash ready

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman said the technical report surrounding the January 8 crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran has been completed and will be published soon.

“The related bodies of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been following up on this issue with emphatic priority; we did our best [in following up the case] in accordance with international laws and treaties,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

Borrell stresses efforts to preserve JCPOA

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says today’s meeting between remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal will emphasize commitments to maintaining the agreement.

“Chairing today a virtual ministerial meeting of the E3/EU+2 (China France, Germany, Russia, UK) and Iran - the participants of the #JCPOA - to re-emphasise our commitment to preserve the agreement,” he tweeted on Monday.

Iran rejects any attack on diplomatic missions: FM spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly turns down any attack on diplomatic missions.

In a tweet on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “We strongly refute @SecPompeo's irresponsible anti-#Iran accusations, which blatantly aim to create tension. Iran rejects any attack on diplomatic missions. The US military presence is the source of instability in our region. No amount of spin can divert blame for its evils.”

Iran, P4+1 stress implementation of UNSCR 2231

In a joint statement on Monday, the P4+1 group and Iran stressed the necessity of implementing the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Following an online informal meeting on Dec. 21, held at the ministerial level of Iran and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany), a joint statement over the implementation of the JCPOA.

Iran COVID-19 update: 6,151 new cases, 191 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry confirmed 6,151 COVID-19 infections and 191 deaths due to respiratory disease in the 24 hours till Monday noon. Accordingly, the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,164,535 with the death toll standing at 53,816.

