Nowruz one of cultural commonalities between Iran, Kyrgyzstan

Saeed Kharazi made the remarks in an interview with "Piramida" TV channel, adding, "The people of Kyrgyzstan and Iran celebrate Nowruz every spring, and we are now on the verge of it."

This year, the Iranian Minister of Culture invited all his colleagues from member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, including Kyrgyzstan, to travel to Tehran and participate in the Nowruz celebration, Kharrazi continued.

Saying that the Iranian cultural representative in Bishkek has plans for "Nowruz", he said, "The opening of Iranian Culture Week at Kyrgyz higher education institutions was recently held at the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University, and similar events will continue at other Bishkek universities."

Iran was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic and began its close cooperation in various fields, and the field of culture was one of them, elsewhere he said.

Referring to the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of research and education, Kharazi noted, "Iran cooperates with a number of universities and research centers in the Kyrgyzstan Republic in the field of research."

