Various real-world scenarios performed in IRGC military drill

“We tried to perform what we expected the enemies would do in real-world conditions in the form of preplanned scenarios during the [Eqtedar (Authority) 1403] war game. Fortunately, encouraging results and fairly valuable achievements were obtained,” Major General Hossein Salami said on Tuesday, PressTV reported.

He added that the Iranian Armed Forces have made impressive progress in the field of air defense over the past few months.

“Since this domain of our defense capabilities is among the most determining spheres, it was necessary to once again exhibit the capabilities of air defense systems in a nearly real-world and very precise situation,” Salami pointed out.

Also on Tuesday, the IRGC Aerospace Force employed a new air defense missile system equipped with loitering munitions during the Eqtedar 1403 drills.

The IRGC has not provided much information about the specifications of the air defense system, codenamed 358, which launches drone-based missiles.

Moreover, the air defense division of the IRGC Aerospace Force employed point-defense tactics (self-defense at close ranges) to protect the Natanz nuclear site by engaging with 30 aerial targets in the exercise.

Short-range air defense systems, such as Dezful and Tor-M1, could detonate drones and cruise missiles at low altitudes.

Iranian forces also activated the Dey-9 air defense missile system to practice interception of a bunker buster dropped from a warplane.

The homegrown air defense system could track, intercept, and destroy the heavy weapon in less than 15 seconds at a distance of 17 kilometers away from the nuclear site.

Additionally, the IRGC Aerospace Force operated many other air defense systems to practice electronic warfare tactics.

Iranian military forces hold routine exercises according to a detailed schedule in various parts of the country in order to test their weaponry and equipment and evaluate their combat preparedness.

The country’s officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities which are entirely meant for defense against potential new threats.

SD/