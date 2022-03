Headlines of Iran Persian dailies on March 6

Hamshahri:

Negotiation in Tehran, progress in Vienna

People main loser of Ukraine war

Remaining issues between Iran, IAEA discussed during Grossi's visit to Tehran

Aftab:

Moscow requires guarantees before signing agreement

Etemad:

IAEA not to give into external pressure: Grossi

AEOI chief: claims against Iran must be dropped forever

Iran:

Tehran, IAEA jointly stress closing open cases by June

Kayhan:

Reviving JCPOA without removing sanctions sheer loss

IRGC Aerospace Force unveils new missile, drone bases

President: Iran not waiting for miracles in Vienna talks, seeks neutralizing sanctions

Jam-e Jam:

IAEA chief visited Iranian capital

End of nuclear file approaching

